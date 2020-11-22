BJP a non-entity in Punjab, says CM Amarinder

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday termed the BJP as a non-entity in the state and claimed that the saffron party would not be able to win a single Assembly seat without an alliance partner.

The state Assembly polls are due early 2022. He said his government would not allow the CBI in his state without permission as the agency was being increasingly used to play politics and a fair probe could not be ensured by the probe agency.

Amarinder said though the BJP is a non-entity in the state, it was welcome to contest all 117 assembly seats in the state. “The Congress has in fact had no challenge in Punjab, with opposition AAP and SAD posing no threat. Neither of these parties has ever talked about anything positive in the interest of the state,” said Amarinder.