STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

China playing victim card to justify military buildup: India as Beijing decries 'Malabar Exercise'

This was the first time that four big democratic nations — the US, Japan, Australia and India — termed as Quad got together for the exercise.

Published: 22nd November 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

The Malabar exercise, which began as an annual bilateral naval exercise between India and the US in 1992, has seen increasing scope and complexity over the years. (Photo | Twitter)

NEW DELHI:  A Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece has termed the Malabar naval drill as “an ill-intentioned attempt to corner China”. The four-nation exercise involving aircraft carriers, submarines and fighters concluded on Friday. 

This was the first time that four big democratic nations — the US, Japan, Australia and India — termed as Quad got together for the exercise. Indian experts and personnel in uniform see the Chinese opposition to such exercise as an excuse to justify its massive military build-up.

The Global Times, the communist party mouthpiece, said: “Such an ill-intentioned attempt to corner China is a hollow bluff, and China will not be disrupted by India’s irrationality or US interference.” 

A senior serving Indian Navy officer said China is playing the victim card to rationalise its Indo-Pacific policy and military build-up.

“China would be happy only when either other countries stop raising their voice against its belligerence in the South China Sea, East China Sea and Taiwan Strait or countries keep their eyes off its massive military build-up,” he said.

The Chinese have adopted an aggressive approach with Japan on its claim of the Senkaku islands, threatened Australia with a trade war and PLA soldiers attempted to unilaterally alter the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

All this has only deepened the distrust among the affected nations, says defence analyst Commodore (retd) Anil Jai Singh.

“The speed with which China is adding military vessels including aircraft carriers, submarines and merchant vessels, should catch everyone’s attention. It has become a maritime power to extend its influence and the PLA Navy is one important part of it,” said Commodore Singh.

The Indian approach has been towards “a free, open, inclusive Indo-Pacific as well as a rules-based international order”, as spelt out by Navy spokesperson Cdr Vivek Madhwal after the conclusion of the Malabar Exercise.

In a clear message for China to realise the strategic autonomy that India practices, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that New Delhi’s decisions are solely aimed at protecting its interests. 

Other global powers such as France and Germany have also talked about their interest in the Indo-Pacific region to keep it free for open navigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malabar exercise Malabar naval drill India China ties Indian Navy US Navy Line of Actual Control LAC Standoff
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp