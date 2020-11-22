Ganga expressway foundation stone in June

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: With work going simultaneously on four expressway projects in Uttar Pradesh of which two – Purvanchal Expressway and Bundelkhand Expressway — nearing completion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has shifted his focus to his dream project Ganga Expressway touted to be joining Meerut in western UP with Prayagraj in east.

The state government is targeting June 2021 to lay the foundation stone of 594-km long six-lane ‘Ganga Expressway’. A massive roadmap has been drawn for the ambitious project worth Rs 36,410 crore covering around 600 km which would expandable to 1,000 km in the preceding phases extending to the Uttarakhand border in the west and Bihar border in east.

Issuing fresh directives to the departments concerned on Saturday, CM Yogi asked the officials to get into ‘mission mode’ and bring the mega infra project on the ground soon. The CM has issued directives to the officials to complete 90 per cent of the land acquisition for the prestigious six-lane project expandable to 8 lanes, till June 2021 when the plan for laying its foundation stone is afoot. The CM issued instructions to the officers concerned while reviewing the preparations for the commencing the construction work on the greenfield project.

Even as the work of Purvanchal Expressway and Bundelkhand Expressway is already in progress, this expressway will add new chapter in the road connectivity of Uttar Pradesh. As per the government data, out of total estimated cost of Rs 36,410 crore, Rs 9,255 crore is estimated to be spent towards acquisition of land while Rs 22,145 crore will go to civil works.