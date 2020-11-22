STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Manipur government’s Sanskrit move faces hurdle

The BJP-led Manipur government’s move to introduce Sanskrit in the curriculum of selected schools and colleges has met with opposition.

Published: 22nd November 2020 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil, Tamil language

Image used for representational purpose only.

GUWAHATI: The BJP-led Manipur government’s move to introduce Sanskrit in the curriculum of selected schools and colleges has met with opposition. During a visit to the Sanatan Sanskrit Vidyalaya in Kangpokpi district on Thursday, the state’s Education Minister S Rajen had asserted that the Manipur University was mulling opening a department for the subject.

However, the Manipur Students’ Association Delhi (MSAD) is not amused. It viewed the move as the ‘dominant attitude of RSS-oriented government of Manipur’. It said the Sanskrit texts are ‘too malicious’ to be taught to the students of Manipur where not a single word of it is inherited to the mother tongue of the indigenous population. 

“The government exposes its stupidity by trying to impose Sanskrit which is based on hatred, untouchability, sexism, domination, chauvinism...MSAD sees it as an attempt to enslave the people of Manipur academically and linguistically in furthering India’s process of colonialism against Manipur. Imposing an alien language upon the indigenous people is completely a sign of colonisation,” the students’ body said in a statement. 

Describing the minister’s statement on the proposed introduction of Sanskrit as “highly condemnable”, it appealed to all organisations to stand up against the government’s move. Manipur is home to a large number of ethnic communities with the Meiteis being the largest group. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanskrit Manipur govt BJP Sanatan Sanskrit Vidyalaya
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp