In Delhi, mask, social distancing drive with increased fine and awareness

The Delhi government had recently increased the fine amount to Rs 2,000 from Rs 500 even as it launched a drive to generate more awareness among the people.

Published: 22nd November 2020

A civil defence personnel challans a man found not wearing a mask in New Delhi on Saturday | SHEKHAR YADAV

NEW DELHI:  On the first of the enhanced fine for not wearing masks in public, as many as 1,306 persons were fined for flouting the rule, one person was fined for spitting while 51 challans were issued for not maintaining social distancing norms. The Delhi government had recently increased the fine amount to Rs 2,000 from Rs 500 even as it launched a drive to generate more awareness among the people.

On Saturday, MLAs were seen taking rounds in their constituency and urging locals to wear masks. Kalkaji MLA Atishi distributed protective face masks in Govindpuri. She encouraged the residents and shop owners to keep a set of masks and distribute to those who were not wearing them.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia led an awareness campaign on social distancing and distributed free masks in Patparganj of east Delhi, his constituency. He said as Covid- 19 cases were on the rise, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had appealed to everyone to wear masks and spread awareness about the virus.

A mask distribution and social distancing awareness campaign was organised at Shanti Marg, West Vinod Nagar and Narwana Road in Patparganj focusing on local citizens, frui t sel lers and shopkeepers. Sisodia said despite making repeated appeals to wear masks and follow the social distancing norms, few people were following the rules.

Ward councillor Geeta Rawat along with a large number of volunteers and local citizens joined the awareness drive. Meanwhile, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh offered help to the Delhi government. “Delhi is fighting a tough battle and we are there to help. It is the duty of the state government to support the frontline workers,” he said.

