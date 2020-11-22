STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Punjab farmers lift rail blockade with caveat

The Railways has already suffered a loss of Rs 1,670 crore in freight earnings alone and the blockade had caused Rs 40,000 crore losses to the state so far.

Published: 22nd November 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

The decision to lift the blockade of passenger trains came after a meeting of farmer leaders with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The decision to lift the blockade of passenger trains came after a meeting of farmer leaders with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

CHANDIGARH: After aprotesting for over two months against the Centre’s farm Laws, all the 31 Punjab farmers’ organisations have on Saturday agreed to allow movement of both passenger and goods trains for 15 days from November 23. However, the farmer bodies said they will again block the rail tracks if the government failed to resolve their issues within these 10 days.

The Railways has already suffered a loss of Rs 1,670 crore in freight earnings alone and the blockade had caused Rs 40,000 crore losses to the state so far.

The decision to lift the blockade of passenger trains came after a meeting of farmer leaders with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The decision was announced by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal.

He said, “If the Centre doesn’t talk to us, then from December 10 we will again block the rail tracks. Meanwhile the protests outside residences of BJP leaders and businesses owned by corporates, besides toll plazas and malls will continue as usual .” The Punjab chief minister too welcomed the decision. “Had a fruitful meeting with Kisan Unions.

Happy to share that starting 23rd Nov night, Kisan Unions have decided to end rail blockades for 15 days. I welcome this step since it will restore normalcy to our economy. I urge Central Govt to resume rail services to Punjab forthwith,” tweeted CM Captain Amarinder Singh. The chief minister assured the farmer leaders that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon to press for their demands, according to a government statement.

The chief minister also promised the farmer representatives that he will look into their other demands, including those relating to sugarcane price hike, clearance of dues and withdrawal of FIRs registered in stubble-burning cases. Pointing to a shortage of coal, fertilisers and other essential commodities, he said a large number of units had closed down in Ludhiana and Jalandhar due to scarcity of raw material, resulting in six lakh migrant labourers going back to their native places.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab farmers Punjab
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp