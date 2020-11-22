STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Row over Bru migrants: One killed, 23 injured in police firing on picketers in Tripura

They wanted to shift it to the national highway in Panisagar. There was some violence.

Published: 22nd November 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

GUWAHATI: A 45-year-old man was killed and 23 others, including security personnel, were injured in police firing, attacks and clashes in Tripura on Saturday when the police opened fire on the protesters who enforced a bandh opposing the decision of the state government and the Centre to rehabilitate displaced Brus (Reangs) in the state.

The incident was reported from Panisagar sub-division in North Tripura district. Official sources said as the situation was tense, a large number of security personnel had been rushed to Panisagar as well as Kanchanpur sub-division.

When the protests on Saturday turned ugly, the police initially used batons and fired tear gas shells to quell the protesters but they retaliated prompting the personnel to open fire in which a youth was killed and 23 others, including security personnel, were injured. 

Tripura Police tweeted, “Even after facing brutal attack, police personnel showed utmost restraint and sensitivity in maintaining law & order and proportionate force was used in self-defence in Panisagar incident today (Saturday).” “The agitation was in Kanchanpur. They wanted to shift it to the national highway in Panisagar. There was some violence.

We are bringing in more forces. Hopefully, it will not escalate,” Panisagar sub-divisional magistrate Lalnunnemi Darlong told this newspaper. There was simmering tension at Kanchanpur ever since the JMC — a group comprising Bengalis and Mizos, had enforced an indefinite bandh on Monday. Later, the tension escalated to Panisagar and other adjoining areas of Kanchanpur.

Recently, the JMC had petitioned the state’s BJP-led government opposing the proposed settlement of 4,900 Bru families or around 34,000 people in Kanchanpur and Panisagar sub-divisions. They feared the settlement of such a large number of people in their areas would cause social imbalance. The authorities had clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC but over 10,000 locals have been staging the protests outside government offices and markets in Kanchanpur since Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bru migrants Assam-Agartala National Highway
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp