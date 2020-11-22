STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Sky’s the limit

Capital restaurateur priyank sukhija on the heights of his inspirations and where he finds his peace on the ground and other plans in-between.

Published: 22nd November 2020 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Sukhija’s restaurants

Priyank Sukhija has been missing his business flights. “Before the pandemic, because we have restaurants everywhere, I’d be taking around 10 flights a month easily, and I’d almost always be flying alone,” says the veteran restaurateur, who admits he loves his alone time on these flights.

“I don’t know, but maybe it is because you are so disconnected from the outside world, but I used to do all my thinking about the future during those few hours. I don’t watch movies or read magazines while flying, ever. I have my phone on airplane mode and out in my hands and I am just thinking and scribbling down notes. It could be a new brand concept, a new restaurant name, a new marketing campaign, but I have my creative cap on, while I am switched off,” says Sukhija.

To work on new ideas in the pandemic,
Sukhija alternates between his basement
(pictured here) and his  patio in the garden

The 41-year-old’s Delhi-based company, First Fiddle Restaurants, has 27 outlets around India under 10 brands, and presumably once he restarts taking flights there will be plenty more where those came from. “My best ideas and most successful restaurants have all been thought off on flights, and I start working on the ideas as soon as I have disembarked and reconnected with my team,” he recalls wistfully.

“I have an actual office, of course, where the team is but while there I am not doing any creative thinking. It is more management and clerical work. Besides, I have found that when you go to office, you have already thought about all the things you will be doing that day at home, and you just go do it,” asserts Sukhija, whose daily schedule revolves between home, office, and his many many restaurants around Delhi-NCR.

Having been grounded since Covid-19 became an everlooming presence, Sukhija, like the rest of us, has been forced to adapt.

“I had my own study at home with a very official looking desk and a painting of Mother Theresa, but we recently had triplets, so the kids have taken over that room. I have had to move all my study stuff downstairs to the basement,” says the newly minted father, not sounding at all upset.

“We have a patio in the garden, which is nicely shaded with a roof and has some seats, and that’s where I spend my brainstorming time most of these days,” says Sukhija, who like every restaurateur in the city, country, and world has had a lot to chew over these days, from figuring out the logistics of delivering gourmet home food, considering the recent lockdown and subsequent restrictions, as well as all the hassles of managing a business in an industry which has been among the worst affected by this global pandemic.

Given that Sukhija recently re-imagined and retooled The Dragonfly Experience — the high-end, high-energy Asian bar and dining space at Aerocity, as what might be the future of dining out, complete with pods for individual tables and a slew of other safety measures, the new thinking spot seems to be working.

FLIGHT PLAN

Though Sukhija’s been grounded all these months, he will finally be  taking to the skies in December as he needs to be present for the openings of new brand outlets in Goa and Mumbai. “I’ll be gone for a good 15 days, and then will have to come back and stay in another part of the house or another house because of the kids and everyone at home for another 15 days. It’ll be difficult, but that’s something we all have to do to stay safe,” he concludes

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyank Sukhija First Fiddle Restaurants
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp