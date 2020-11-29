AAP leaves no stone unturned to ensure protesting farmers feel at home

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: While the Delhi government has laid out the ‘red carpet’ for agitating farmers at Nirankari Ground in Burari, there is a sense of uncertainty as to whether the agitating farmers will reach the protest site assigned for them in full strength.

Many Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, after receiving directions from top party leadership, have been visiting the designated protest site since last night and have been making arrangements for food, water and power supply for the protesters.

ALSO READ | AAP supports, stands with farmers; 'dark' farm laws must be withdrawn: Party MLAs on ongoing agitation

Local AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha, who is overlooking all the arrangements regarding providing shelter, said, “We are ready to welcome all the farmers who come to the national capital with open arms. Farmers are not terrorists like the BJP government is treating them.

The AAP is more than welcome to let them conduct peaceful demonstrations. As it is winter I am here to ensure proper shelter.” Similarly, AAP leader Sarita Singh and Raghav Chadha reached the Nirankari ground and met representatives this morning about the facilities.

ALSO READ | My son is in Army and we're being called Khalistani terrorists, says 72-year-old farmer protesting at Burari

Mohinder Goyal, MLA from Rithala has set up ‘an AAP Kitchen’ through which three meals — breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served to farmers. However, the lingering uncertainty as to whether farmers at the border can reach the designated Nirankari ground due to high security has put doubts on arrangements made being put to use.

“The farmers have legitimate concerns. They should at least be heard. The Bill has been passed by the Central Government. It is their responsibility to deliberate with the farmers. They are our providers, a fair chance should be given to them to put across their points. The Delhi Government is merely facilitating their visit. For them, all necessary amenities will be taken care of,” said Delhi’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Satyendar Jain regarding the ongoing farmer agitations.