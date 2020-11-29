Farmer hailed for 'heroic' act booked by Haryana Police for attempt to murder

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Navdeep Singh, a young farmer from Ambala who flung himself from his tractor trolley towards the police water cannon to turn it off has been booked by the Haryana Police on charges of attempt to murder, rioting and violation of Coivd-19 norms.

A graduate from Kurukshetra University, he is son of a local farmer activist Jai Singh Jalbera.

On November 25 during the farmers’ march towards Delhi on NH- 44 (Amritsar-Delhi), he jumped off his moving tractor- trolley to the water cannon vehicle Varun which was spraying water on the agitating farmers near the grain market at Ambala Cantt.

He turned the tap off and jumped back to his moving tractor-trolley. The video showing him went viral and many praised his “heroic act.”

The Haryana Police have registered a case of attempt to murder, rioting and violation of COVID-19 norms on him and Bharatiya Kisan Union Haryana, president Gurnam Singh Chaduni at Parao police station in Ambala.

They have been accused of breaking police barricades at Mohra village in Ambala Cantt and trying to run the police personnel over. Navdeep said the farmers have the rights to organize peaceful protests.

“I have no issues with the police — they did their job and we are doing ours.’’

The Haryana Police on Friday registered two cases against unidentified protesting farmers at Meham.