Farmer hailed for 'heroic' act booked by Haryana Police for attempt to murder

The Haryana Police have registered a case of attempt to murder, rioting and violation of COVID-19 norms on him in Ambala.

Published: 29th November 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Police fire water canon on farmers marching towards Delhi, protesting the Centre’s farm reforms, at Singhu Border. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Police fire water canon on farmers marching towards Delhi, protesting the Centre’s farm reforms, at Singhu Border. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

CHANDIGARH: Navdeep Singh, a young farmer from Ambala who flung himself from his tractor trolley towards the police water cannon to turn it off has been booked by the Haryana Police on charges of attempt to murder, rioting and violation of Coivd-19 norms.

A graduate from Kurukshetra University, he is son of a local farmer activist Jai Singh Jalbera.

On November 25 during the farmers’ march towards Delhi on NH- 44 (Amritsar-Delhi), he jumped off his moving tractor- trolley to the water cannon vehicle Varun which was spraying water on the agitating farmers near the grain market at Ambala Cantt.

He turned the tap off and jumped back to his moving tractor-trolley. The video showing him went viral and many praised his “heroic act.”

They have been accused of breaking police barricades at Mohra village in Ambala Cantt and trying to run the police personnel over. Navdeep said the farmers have the rights to organize peaceful protests.

“I have no issues with the police — they did their job and we are doing ours.’’

The Haryana Police on Friday registered two cases against unidentified protesting farmers at Meham.

