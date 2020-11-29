Jaipur Diary: Reconnecting with expatriate Rajasthanis

Rajesh Asnani By

Elephant rides restart at Amber Fort

Much to the delight of tourists to the Pink City, the elephant rides at Jaipur’s Amer Fort have finally resumed after nine long months. The rides were prohibited since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic but re-started on November 24. The Elephant Safari is one of the key attractions at the famous fort. The elephant rides will be organized between 8 AM to 11 AM, and safety precautions related to the pandemic will be taken. It will be mandatory for mahouts and tourists to wear masks and undergo thermal screening before all rides. They will have to sanitise their hands before and after the ride.

Mother stranded in Pakistan due to Covid returns

It was an emotional moment for Janta Mali, a Hindu refugee from Pakistan, as she was reunited with her family in Jodhpur on Tuesday. Janta had gone to see her ailing mother in Pakistan’s Mirpur Khas in February on a NORI visa with her husband and children but had to stay there for 10 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While her husband and children (who are Indian citizens) travelled back to India in July, she was not allowed to return as she had crossed the 60-day-limit of the visa. She was able to return after Seemant Lok Sangthan took up her case with the state and central governments. “We have urged the government to pave the way for the return of all such persons, who are stuck in Pakistan due to the expiry of their NORI visas,” said Hindu Singh Sodha, the President of the NGO.

India’s first Organ Donor Memorial in city

On National Organ Donation Day, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot inaugurated country’s first Organ Donor Memorial in Jaipur on Friday. Built near SMS Hospital, the memorial is dedicated to those who have given life to hundreds of others. Names of 38 organ donors who have saved the lives of 133 people not only in Rajasthan but also in other parts of the country are etched on the memorial. Built by the Mohan Foundation, Jaipur Citizens Forum and the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, the memorial is inspired by the famous Jantar Mantar of Jaipur and has been designed by Sameer Wheaton. It depicts life looking towards the cosmic heavens in gratitude, compassion and love.

Reconnecting with expatriate Rajasthanis

In a unique effort to connect Non- Resident Rajasthanis settled abroad with the state, a Rajasthani Cultural Evening was held along with the Global Pravasi Deepotsav programme on Saturday at the Bikaner House in New Delhi.

Expatriate Rajasthanis from all over the world simultaneously lit a lamp and demonstrated their emotional engagement with the land of their ancestors.

The entire event was broadcast live on Zoom and YouTube. The event by the Rajasthan Foundation was inaugurated by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The commissioner of the foundation, Dhiraj Shrivastava said their aim was to connect expatriate Rajasthanis.