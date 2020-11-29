STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

My son is in Army and we're being called Khalistani terrorists, says 72-year-old farmer protesting at Burari 

'If the government does not repeal the law and fulfill our demands, our wives, children, and even my grandchildren will come on the roads to support us,' the man said.

Published: 29th November 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

BKU members cross a police barricade at Ghazipur on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav & Parveen Negi/EPS)

NEW DELHI:  Among the hundreds of farmers at the Nirankari ground in Burari is Bhim Singh, 72. His son is in the army and deployed in the borders. So other than the new farm laws that have angered him, it is the insinuation by government circles that Khalistani elements are fanning the farmers’ agitation that has got his goat. 

“My son is protecting the country at the border and his father is being treated like a terrorist and a criminal for raising his voice,” said Bhim Singh, who reached the national capital after negotiating through multiple police barricades, tear gas shells and water cannons. 

ALSO READ | Centre ready for talks with protesting farmers before December 3 if they vacate roads, highways: Amit Shah

“Not only my son, my nephews are also in the army serving the nation but their family is starving and sinking in debt due to the three anti-agriculture laws imposed by the Central Government,” said Bhim Singh, a native of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.

His family farms sugar cane, wheat and barley. But, for the last 14 months, he claimed they have not been able to sell any crop or sugar cane because of the “corporate farm bill.” The government has already removed many items from the essential commodities, he said. 

Sharing his hardship, Singh said: “We are four siblings and everyone has sent one child to serve in the army for the nation. While we produce food, cereals, wheat, sugar, pulses for the country, today we have been locked here at this open ground like a criminal and are being called terrorists by the government.”

Singh said if the government “does not repeal the law and fulfill our demands, our wives, children and even my grandchildren will come on the roads to support us.” 

“The government will see roadblocks back at home in UP. We don't have any intention to disturb the public but it’s high time that the country and its citizen know what the government is doing to the farmers who give you food to survive,” he said. 

“We are not asking for your fake promises of Rs 15 lakh in our account. The farmers have always worked hard for their family and this country. We are asking just to add an amendment or a line in the newly introduced farm laws that the MSP will continue,” Singh said. The farmer said they were so much in debt that their children were unable to get online education. 

‘We aren’t Khalistan terrorists’

The farmers dismissed allegations that Khalistanis support them, saying every family has sent one child to serve in Army.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers protest Farm Laws Burari
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp