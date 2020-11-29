STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Odisha Lit Fest | Sudha Murty on the joys of storytelling in a difficult world

Titled Grandparents’ Bag of Stories, it’s a follow-up to Murty’s 2015 book Grandma’s Bag of Stories and is essentially designed as an engaging lockdown read for kids.

Published: 29th November 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Sudha Murty (Photo | EPS)

Sudha Murty (Photo | EPS)

Sudha Murty’s newest book provides a great sense of escapism amid a pandemic-riddled year.

Titled Grandparents’ Bag of Stories, it’s a follow-up to Murty’s 2015 book Grandma’s Bag of Stories and is essentially designed as an engaging lockdown read for kids.

“Most children are at home right now, their parents are working, they can’t go out and libraries are closed, it’s frustrating.

I considered my own childhood, if I was a child in a shutdown, what would I have done? I would have gone to my grandparents’ and If I were to get some time with my own grandchildren, I would make them understand that during this period you should help people. And you can learn a lot along the way,” Murty told author Kaveree Bamzai during a session of the Odisha Literary Festival 2020.

ALSO READ | Odisha Lit Fest - Literature is a true friend, giving comfort and courage in these trying times: Naveen Patnaik

Murty’s 2004 book How I Taught My Grandmother To Read and Other Stories, was hailed as a poignant collection of non-fiction stories. Murty herself is a grandmother now and though her grandkids are currently in London, she explained how kids of this generation perceive storytelling differently.

“When I tell my grandkids stories on Zoom, about the gods and demons and the mythology around the ocean churning, they tell me, ‘Ajji, it’s unfair, why couldn’t they have given one nectar to the demons?’ In life, you should be fair. It’s very difficult explaining to them why gods should always win, they are being brought up in a different culture.

"They think differently so I experiment with them,” Murty shared. The author also let us into her creative process - Murty had once famously admitted to owning over 500 DVDs. The author reveals that she tries to watch an entire movie every day.

She also ventures that her love for movies possibly seeps into how she conceives her writing. “When I think of a story, it comes to me like a frame, I can see everything so clearly, like 5 children sitting with their grandparents,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudha Murthy Sudha Murty book Odisha Literary Festival 2020 odisha literary festival Odisha Lit Fest
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp