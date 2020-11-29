STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Partition museum proposed at Delhi's Dara Shikoh Library

Senior Delhi government officials, said that the department would soon sign an agreement with the trust to create the museum.

Dara Shakoh Library

Dara Shakoh Library

NEW DELHI:  Delhi has been an epicentre of political turmoil for centuries. The changes of the guard in the city only transformed demography but altered its geographical boundaries too. The division of the country in 1947 was the latest crisis, which also impacted its social and cultural environment.

To showcase the transition the city has, the department of archaeology is likely to join hands with The Arts and Cultural Heritage Trust to set up a Partition museum, on lines of the one in Amritsar, at Dara Shikoh Library building on Ambedkar University campus in Kashmere Gate.

Senior Delhi government officials, said that the department would soon sign an agreement with the trust to create the museum. “Site inspection has been conducted. Modalities are being worked out. The heritage building-Dara Shikoh Library-is on the university campus. Possibilities are being explored to segregate it. Hopefully, it will be formalised within a week.

Whoever adopts the heritage property will arrange funds for the same,” said the official. Around 10 years ago, the Delhi government first conceived a proposal to convert the centuries-old Dara Shikoh Library into City museum with the intention of preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of Delhi. 

Shikoh, who was the heir-apparent of Emperor Shah Jahan, built this mansion at Yamuna bank around the same time when construction of Lal Quila was going on during 1639-48.He is believed to have translated the Upanishads into Persian languages at this library, which in later years served as the residence of Mughal viceroy of Punjab Ali Mardan Khan and a powerful British officer in Mughal court David Ochterlony at the beginning of 19th century.

When it became the British residency, the façade of the building was modified by adding classical colonial features. Some remains of the original structure such as columns and cusped arches are still visible in the northern side at a lower level. The building served as the head office of the department till a few years ago.
“The department has an ambitious plan for the place once it is restored. It will be used as public space, where cultural events may be organised,” said the official.

The department roped in Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) for the restoration of the historic library, which is on the verge of completion. Besides, Partition museum, the department has also planned a first-of-its-kind museum or gallery depicting the life of ill-fated Mughal prince Shikoh, known for his mystical bent of mind.

In the works for a decade

Around a decade ago, the state govt first conceived a proposal to convert the centuries-old Dara Shikoh Library into a City museum.

