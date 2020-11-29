STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

PM Modi takes whirlwind trip to Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad to review COVID vaccine progress

He also asked scientists for their opinion on how the country could further improve its regulatory process and sought their suggestions to improve the process of vaccine distribution.

Published: 29th November 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI/HYDERABAD/MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday undertook a whirlwind trip to Ahmedabad, Hyderabad  and Pune for reviewing the Covid vaccine development and manufacturing process by Zydus Cadila, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India.

At each of the three facilities, Modi spent over an hour each, took a tour of the facilities, met top executives and interacted with scientists to understand the trial status, issues and challenges being faced in vaccine development.

ALSO READ | PM Narendra Modi reviews COVID vaccine work at Serum Institute in Pune

He also asked scientists for their opinion on how the country could further improve its regulatory process and sought their suggestions to improve the process of vaccine distribution.

While the indigenously developed vaccine Covaxin by Bharat Biotech, in collaboration with ICMR, is undergoing phase 3 testing, another developed by Zydus Cadila is now in the second stage of human trials. SII, on the other hand, has partnered with AstraZeneca-Oxford University to scale up the production of Covishield, which is also being tested on 1,600 volunteers in India. 

“The prime minister’s visit serves as a great inspiration to our team, and further reinforces our commitment towards scientific discovery, solving public health issues, and the nation’s fight against Covid-19,” Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

Zydus Cadila said it is committed to the Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission and to provide the nation safe and efficacious vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics for fighting Covid Following the PM’s visit, SII CEO Adar Poonawala said his company will apply to the country’s drug regulator for emergency use authorization of Covishield in next two weeks.  

Interim analysis of the vaccine, from its late stage trial in Brazil and the UK, showed that its average efficacy in two different dosing regimens was 70.4 %. He said that the Oxford vaccine will first be used in India and African countries.  “The price will be affordable and accessible to everyone. The Union health ministry wants the 300 to 400 million doses by June-July 2021. We are working on that timeline.” 

SII in process of getting emergency licence
Serum Institute of India, which is manufacturing Covishield vaccine in colloboration with  Oxford-AstraZeneca, is in the process of applying for emergency use authorization

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid 19 covid 19 vaccine Bharat Biotech Zydus Cadila Serum Institute of India
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp