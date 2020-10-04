Delhi police nab man from Assam for murdering girlfriend, stuffing her body into box bed

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested a 28-year-old man from Assam for murdering his girlfriend and stuffing her body into a box bed inside his house in Dwarka’s Chhawla area. The accused who has been identified as Satish Kumar worked in a call centre. He is married and has a three-year-old daughter but later left the family and was living with the victim, who was a colleague.

“We received a PCR call from the neighbours of foul smell.On reaching the spot, the investigative officers found a body of a female inside a bed of a locked room. The body was in a semi-decomposed state,” said the police.

Police further added that the accused and the deceased identified as Dishu Kumari were working in a call centre at Gurugram and were in a relationship. The accused allegedly came to know that Dishu was seeing other people as well.

“The two met at the rented accomodation. Dishu was getting calls from another person, due to which the accused had his suspicions and a heated argument ensued. Kumar later strangled her to death,” an official added. Police have since nabbed the accused from Assam and an FIR has been registered.