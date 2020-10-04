STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi police nab man from Assam for murdering girlfriend, stuffing her body into box bed

Delhi Police arrested a 28-year-old man from Assam for murdering his girlfriend and stuffing her body into a box bed inside his house in Dwarka’s Chhawla area.

Published: 04th October 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police arrested a 28-year-old man from Assam for murdering his girlfriend and stuffing her body into a box bed inside his house in Dwarka’s Chhawla area. The accused who has been identified as Satish Kumar worked in a call centre. He is married and has a three-year-old daughter but later left the family and was living with the victim, who was a colleague.

“We received a PCR call from the neighbours of foul smell.On reaching the spot, the investigative officers found a body of a female inside a bed of a locked room. The body was in a semi-decomposed state,” said the police.

Police further added that the accused and the deceased identified as Dishu Kumari were working in a call centre at Gurugram and were in a relationship. The accused allegedly came to know that Dishu was seeing other people as well.

“The two met at the rented accomodation. Dishu was getting calls from another person, due to which the accused had his suspicions and a heated argument ensued. Kumar later strangled her to death,” an official added. Police have since nabbed the accused from Assam and an FIR has been registered.

More from The Sunday Standard.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi police Delhi murder Assam man murder
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp