Hathras gang-rape: Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi for politicizing incident

LUCKNOW: India Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday condemned the rape and murder of the old Dalit girl in Hathras and the alleged laxity of the district administration, but at the same time accused the Congress of trying to derive political mileage out of the incident by marching to the victim’s village.

Interacting with media persons in Varanasi, Irani took a dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and general secretary in-charge of UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for their repeated attempts to go to Hathras saying, “It is sheer politics which the people of the country understand well. They should rather go to Rajasthan to ensure justice to the gang rape victim’s family there. But they are going to Hathras eyeing the vote bank.”

Asked if Hathras DM who allegedly threatened the victim’s family of the victim would be suspended, she said the CM had assured her that action would be ensured on the basis of the report of the SIT which was probing the case. “I think we should have the patience and wait for the SIT report,” she said. BSP president Mayawati on Saturday demanded an inquiry by the CBI or a sitting SC judge. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has asked the government to register FIRs against the Hathras DM and the now-suspended SP.

Upper Caste meeting

Upper caste members, including Thakurs and Brahmins, attended a mahapanchayat at Baghna village, two km from the victim’s village Boolgarhi, and claimed that all the four accused arrested in the case were innocent.