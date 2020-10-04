STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hathras rape protest: Police deployment on DND flyway causes heavy traffic

To avoid traffic congestion on the DND flyway, the Delhi Traffic Police took to social media platforms to inform commuters about the situation.

Published: 04th October 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

UP Police stands guard at DND flyway before an expected visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday

UP Police stands guard at DND flyway before an expected visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday | SHEKHAR YADAV

NEW DELHI:  A heavy traffic jam occurred on Saturday at Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway due to heavy deployment of police force by the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government to stop the delegation of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from going to Hathras.

To avoid traffic congestion on the DND flyway, the Delhi Traffic Police took to social media platforms to inform commuters about the situation. “Traffic on DND is heavy. Those heading to Noida are advised to reach Noida from Akshardham,” it tweeted.

“DND has been closed for vehicle movement. Commuters travelling to Noida from Ashram are requested to take Croqne Plaza Red Light and Chilla Border to reach Noida,” said traffic police in another tweet.
The heavy police deployment came after a delegation of Congress leaders planned to meet and travel together to meet the family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman in UP’s Hathras village who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by four men.

Barricades, and scores of police personnel including senior police officers were deployed on DND flyway blocking the traffic movement. CrPC Section 144 was also imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida because of “Covid-19 outbreak.” However, Noida Police said the border was not sealed, only the checkpoints were intensified at the Delhi-Noida border.

As per officials, the Congress leaders and workers have also been booked under multiple cases for allegedly violating the prohibitory orders imposed under CrPC section 144 because of Covid-19 outbreak and under the Epidemic Diseases act. Later, five members of a delegation of Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi were permitted to go to Hathras.. “Considering social distancing and other related norms, permission has been granted for five people, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra,” Police Commissioner Alok Singh said.

