Kashmir NGO pitches in to procure oxygen at Rs 50 per cylinder

 The Masjid Committees in the Valley, which till now had been offering help to the destitute and poor, have also risen to the occasion.

For representational purposes

SRINAGAR:  Amid fears that the Covid-19 cases may rise in winters and patients may need more oxygen support, a NGO and Masjid committees in Kashmir have decided to procure the oxygen concentrators and make them available to the patients on rent. The price is as nominal as Rs 50 for a cylinder per day.Bashir Ahmad Nadvi, chairman of Athrout Foundation, an NGO, said they have got 300 oxygen concentrators and the NGO is renting them out to the Covid-19 patients needing oxygen support.

The NGO, he said, had about 150 oxygen concentrators and purchased 150 more after outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in March to deal with the health emergency.Nadvi said the Covid-19 patients, who are in need of oxygen concentrators, are approaching them through their attendants.

“Not only people from Srinagar, but from other parts of the Valley reach us for oxygen concentrators for the Covid-19 patients.”According to him, the NGO every day rents out at least 20 oxygen concentrators to the patients. The Covid patients with breathing problems need the oxygen concentrators for atleast a week or over a fortnight. The Masjid Committees in the Valley, which till now had been offering help to the destitute and poor, have also risen to the occasion.

