Patna Diary: 21 cleaners honoured with ‘Nagar Nayak Samman’

He also gifted the Gandhi’s biography and a life insurance cover of Rs 2L to the cleaners, which was provided by NYGA. 

Published: 04th October 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

In a unique initiative, 21 sanitary workers, health workers and government department personnel were conferred with the civilian title ‘Nagar Nayak’ (Hero of City) to honour the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. Initiated by youth activists Navneet Kumar and Saurabh Kumar - associated with the National Youth Gandhi Association (NYGA), the ‘Nagar-Nayak’ titles were conferred by Hajipur Municipal’s Deputy Chairman Niket Kumar Sinha. He also gifted the Gandhi’s biography and a life insurance cover of Rs 2L to the cleaners, which was provided by NYGA. 

Footballers of the Year by AIFF felicitated 
On the occasion of ‘Fit India Freedom Run’ national-level footballers Sanju Yadav and Asha Lata Devi were felicitated by LC Trivedi, general manager of East Central Railway (ECR) for their extra ordinary achievements in women football. They were the declared the Footballers of the Year by the AIFF. Trivedi highlighted ECR’s contributions in the field of national football championship. Under the programme, among other activities, students were asked to run or walk two kilometres daily from Sept 30 to Oct 2. The students, under the supervision of the schools, had to keep a track of the cumulative distance covered and upload the details on the Fit India portal. E-certificates of Fit India Feedom Run participation could be downloaded from the portal www.fitinida.

M-passport App launched for quick online verification
In order to make the passport verification by police easy and swift, the Bihar police recently launched an app – m-Passport Police App and 1,308 tablets were allotted to all police stations in the state. At present, the passport verification is carried out by this app in other states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Chandigarh and partially in UP and West Bengal. The cops now digitally verify the photos. In Bihar, 1,12,934 passports have been issued so far, said official sources. The Haryana Police also uses the application.

Trafficking: Rescued child labourers launch drive
In a first, a group of 25 cycle-riding rescued child labourers campaigned in Bihar’s Gaya district against the sudden spike of child-trafficking. They also created awareness among the people for not engaging children in works instead send them in schools.  They campaigned under the banner of ‘Vijeta.’ The child-labour survivors, led by Ashish Kumar, president of Vijeta, submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate of Gaya demanding to   free the district from child labourers, identify the active traffickers of children, and rehabilitate the rescued children from factories. 

