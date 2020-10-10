STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Yogi’s security tightened through amendments in protocol

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has further strengthened CM Yogi Adityanath’s security by changing the composition of his fleet and adding an additional vehicle to the motorcade. 

For the safety of the Chief Minister, the structure of his security fleet has been fixed in the order of the instructions of the Green Book (revised version 2017) approved by the government. The green-book incorporates the security protocol to be followed for the protection of the chief minister.

A senior official said the structure of the new vehicle would also be altered. However, he refused to reveal further details.

Meanwhile, the police sources claimed that the security headquarters had sent the proposal suggesting some changes in the CM’s convoy which needed the state government’s approval.

It was also claimed that the changes were proposed to be made on the lines of the Prime Minister’s security ring and would require keeping the replacement vehicle closer to the CM from where it had been positioned earlier.

The state cabinet also approved a proposal for a light rail transit system to ease traffic in Gorakhpur city. Besides, the state cabinet also approved a detailed project report for the system.

Besides, a proposal for demolishing some old buildings in Gorakhpur collectorate for the construction of new ones was also given the nod along with the running of government polytechnics and industrial training institutes (ITIs) on the public-private partnership model.

