Army kills four militants; foils weapon smuggling bid in Kashmir

Four militants were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Kulgam and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 10th October 2020 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 09:19 AM

For representational purposes

SRI NAGAR: Four militants, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander and a Pakistani national, were killed in two separate gunfights in Kashmir, while the Army foiled a weapon smuggling attempt from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Kupwara district on Saturday.

A police official said a contingent of the J&K Police, the CRPF and the Army launched a joint search operation at Chinigam area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district after receiving inputs about the militants’ presence.

He said two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants — a Pakistani national Sameer Bhai alias Usman and a local, Tariq Ahmad Mir — were killed in the gunfight. Both the militants, according to the police, were involved in attacks on police and security forces.

A few hours later, another gunfight broke out between militants and security forces at Dadoora in Kangan area of Pulwama district.

In the hour-long encounter, two local militants, including a top Lashkar commander Zahid Nazir Bhat alias Zahid Tiger, were killed. Bodies of all the four militants buried quietly by the police in a north Kashmir graveyard. After the Covid-19 outbreak, the police are not handing the bodies of local militants to their families.

Meanwhile, a defence spokesperson said Army personnel deployed along the LoC noticed a group of 2-3 people transporting some items in a tube tied to a rope across the Kishenganga river in Keran sector.The troops, he said, immediately rushed to the area and launched a search operation.

“During the searches, four AK-74 rifles, eight magazines and 240 rounds were recovered from the site,” he said.

General Officer Commanding of Srinagar-based Army’s 15 Corps Lt Gen Gen B S Raju said the incident shows there was no change in Pakistan’s intentions and policy. “We are ready to foil all their nefarious designs in future,” he said.

Infiltration in Kashmir

  • 76% drop in infiltration of militants from across the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K this year
  • 30 militants sneaked into J&K this year as against 130 last year
  • 180+ militants have killed in encounters by security forces this year so far
  • 250-300 militants present at launch pads across the LoC and waiting to infiltrate to this side of the LoC
