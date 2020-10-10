STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Hindu Rao doctors' strike: Delhi government orders shifting of COVID-19 patients to own facilities

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, interacting with reporters, said, as of now 20 patients are at the Hindu Rao Hospital.

Published: 10th October 2020 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  The doctors’ protest at North Delhi Municipal Corporationrun Hindu Rao Hospital against pending salaries took a political turn with the AAP-led Delhi government wading into the controversy on Saturday.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Covid patients admitted in the hospital will be shifted to the Delhi government hospitals by Sunday. “The doctors and the medical staff of the Hindu Rao Hospital in Delhi, which is run by the MCD, have given a notice of strike.

There are Covid patients there. We have directed the authorities to shift them to Delhi government hospitals. I want to request the MCD to disburse salaries as soon as possible, and if the North MCD cannot pay the salaries, they can place these hospitals under us.

We will run these hospitals better and release the salaries.” Jain blamed the BJP for playing politics with the health of the patients, saying the civic body has no dearth of funds to pay the staff under them.

Mayor of the BJP-ruled North MCD Jai Prakash rejected the charges. “The Delhi government wants to financially cripple the corporation. The government has not given Rs 425.06 crore as Basic Tax Assignment, Rs 57.18 crore under the health head, Rs 271.80 crore for sanitation and Rs 201.80 crore under the education head for the year 2020-21.”

While patients from the Hindu Rao have been shifted out, the resident doctors and other staff who protested the entire week say the government’s decision is not a solution for their demands.

“Now they would come up with ‘no work, no pay’ or issue us terminations since there isn’t any work left to do at the hospital,” said RDA chief Abhimanyu Sardana.

More from The Sunday Standard.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government Hindu Rao doctors strike COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp