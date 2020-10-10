STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan: Temple priest burnt alive cremated after govt agrees to demands

Published: 10th October 2020 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses the media. (File Photo | PTI)

JAIPUR: The family of the temple priest, who was burnt alive in Rajasthan's Karauli district, cremated the body following the assurance of the Rajasthan government that it would fulfill all the demands raised by the family.

The government said it would give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh, a job on contract to one of the family members, a house under the Indira Awas scheme, and an assurance that all the absconding accused will be arrested on priority.

The cremation was preceded by political drama right through Saturday. The family had earlier refused to cremate the body of the priest, Babu Lal Vaishnav, after it was brought to Karauli’s Bukna village from a hospital in Jaipur. 

Earlier, people in large numbers had gathered at the priest’s home. Among those who joined the dharna was BJP Rajya Sabha member Kirori Lal Meena, former MLA of the area Man Singh, and the victim family. Besides demanding justice for the priest’s family, Kirori Lal Meena took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and asked him to come to Bukna village and meet the family of the priest.

Meena remarked, “After discussions with Panch-Patels of all castes in the village, it has been decided that we should do everything to ensure justice for the priest’s family. I have myself given Rs 1 lakh to the priest’s family.” 

With the village remaining tense, a large posse of policemen and senior officials were on vigil in the area.

In a sign that the opposition plans to intensify the pressure on the Gehlot government over this tragedy, state BJP Chief Satish Poonia has formed a three-member committee to inquire into the murder. The committee members are Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra, National General Secretary Alka Gujjar, and Jitendra Meena.

Meanwhile, Governor Kalraj Mishra spoke to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. During the telephonic discussion, Mishra expressed his worry over the law and order situation in the state by raising the issue of the priest’s murder and the gang-rape of a minor in Barmer district.

The temple priest had died due to burn injuries after he was attacked by a group of people over a land dispute. The priest, whose statement before the police has been recorded, said six people poured petrol on his bales of bajra lying at the disputed site and set it on fire. The priest had further said that the culprits even poured petrol on him on Wednesday and tried to set him on fire.

The priest was rushed to Jaipur's SMS hospital where he died on Thursday night. While the main accused, identified as Kailash Meena, has been arrested by the police, the other five attackers are absconding.

More from The Sunday Standard.
