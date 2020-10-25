STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beyond politics: Bihar scores poorly on various infrastructure parameters ahead of polls

Despite the government's efforts to improve infrastructure, the state lags in power availability, phone connections, industry, roads.

For representational purposes

NEW DELHI: Political  parties might have different views about development in Bihar, but the government data reveals that the state is lags under various infrastructure parameters and development - whether it is per capita availability of power or phone connections, industry or roads.

As per data from RBI's 'Handbook of statistics on Indian States 2018-19', the per capita availability of power in Bihar is 287.3 kilowatt-hour, which is much below the national average of 1,028 kw-hour.

The figures reveal that Bihar is behind Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh which were once considered backward states. These four states have 757 kwk, 1021, 1042 and 582 kwh per capita power availability respectively.

Roads and highways are important parameters to define development in any state. However, Bihar has been found lagging behind many states in terms of state highways. As per the RBI report, total length of state highways in Bihar is 4,006 km.

However, others states like Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh have been found scoring much better with 4,438 km, 7,201 km, 4,139 km and 11,389 km of state highways in the year 2017. Availability of power and good roads are main ingredients to invite investors, but Bihar has been found scoring poorly on both these parameters.

Similarly, in ‘availability of telephones’ which is also an important parameter to show where a state stands in terms of development and affluence, Bihar fares poorly. The number of telephones per 100 people in Bihar is 59.95, much below the national average of 90.10.

There are states like Punjab, Karnataka where the number is 125 and 110. Even the ‘backward’ state Odisha has 75.7 phones/100 people. Factories, one of the major sources of employment generation, are far less in Bihar than its counterparts. As per the data, the total number of factories in the year 2017-18 in the state was 3,461 while the much smaller state Haryana has 8,891 factories -- more than double of what Bihar has.

Moreover, there are states like Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra having many times more factories than in Bihar. For instance, Tamil Nadu has 37,787 factories while Gujarat has 26,586 factories and Maharashtra, 26,393. Debjani Ghosh Sarkar, professor, Patna Women’s College, has pointed out in her research paper ‘Infrastructural Constraints of Development in Bihar’ that the industrial scenario of the state presents a “grim picture”.

"Though the state government is trying hard to improve infrastructure facilities to attract investment for industries, various constraints are posing problems. The state lacks proper international airports, smooth WiFi connectivity, world class educational institutes and hotels which are a must to attract a multinational firms and skilled workforce," he added.

Nitish Kumar came to power in 2005 using the law and order issue. However, this time he has come under attack particularly by the RJD on poor condition of employment and development in Bihar.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav recently hit out at the NDA government saying the alliance has ruined Bihar in the last 15 years. "The people stand for change, development, employment and jobs in Bihar. The incompetent NDA government has ruined Bihar," he said.

