STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi airport begins COVID-19 testing for international departures

The Covid-19 testing facility, which started operating on September 12 at the Delhi airport, was available only for arrival passengers till date.

Published: 25th October 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers can now get tested for Covid-19 at the Delhi airport

For representational purposes

NEW DELHI:  International passengers taking their flights from the Delhi airport can now get themselves tested for Covid-19 right before their departure, said Genestrings Diagnostic Center which operates the testing lab at the airport, on Saturday. 

The Covid-19 testing facility, which started operating on September 12 at the Delhi airport, was available only for arrival passengers till date. “The facility has now been extended to air travellers leaving India for other countries.

Notably, international travel rules require passengers travelling from one country to another to produce Covid negative reports,” said a press release by Genestrings.  The lab uses RT-PCR tests and provides reports within 4-6 hours.

It means that travellers should arrive at airport 7-8 hours before their flight to take the test, the press release noted. “The test is available 24/7 and is priced at Rs 2.400 as mandated by the Delhi government,” the release said.                           

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Delhi airport Delhi international airport
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp