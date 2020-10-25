Delhi government asks all cooperative housing societies to display COVID advisories

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has asked all cooperative group housing societies to display Covid-19 awareness messages at the entrance of their respective complexes through hoarding, banners and standees.

The message, “Wear mask, follow physical distancing, and maintain hand hygiene to combat Covid-19” should also be displayed in communications being sent by them to various authorities and organisations, the government said.

In a circular, the office of registrar cooperative societies said all cooperative group housing societies should follow the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on July 17 this year.

“All housing cooperative housing societies/urban cooperative banks/thrift & credit cooperative societies are requested to display the message, ‘Wear mask, Follow Physical Distancing, Maintain Hand Hygiene to Combat Covid-19’ in their respective complexes through hoarding, banners and standees,” the circular stated.

In order to achieve behavioural changes among people in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had last month directed officers to go for aggressive campaigning by engaging youth, resident welfare associations and non-profit groups for the purpose.