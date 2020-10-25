Delhi senior doctors set to go on mass leave from October 27 if salary issue not resolved

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The senior doctors association of three Municipal Corporations has decided to go hold a mass protest on Monday over non-payment of salaries for three months and said that they would halt services indefinitely from Tuesday if the salary issue is not resolved.

They have also sought a permanent solution for handing over municipal health services to the Central Government is not decided.

“The authorities are to be held solely responsible for this unprecedented strike, as they are neither bothered about their doctors - so-called ‘Corona Warriors’ nor are they concerned about the patients and the general public who are suffering for no fault of theirs,” said the letter by Municipal Corporation Doctor’s Association, which was also sent to the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Senior officials of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation said that the authorities are in touch with the doctors and the issue would be resolved.

“On Friday, the mayor met the doctors who are protesting. Requests were made to end the deadlock. Hopefully, the issue should end,” said an official of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NMC), started their indefinite hunger strike on Friday after the authorities failed to ensure timely release of pending salaries.

“Hunger strike is still continuing. No official has spoken with us,” said Dr Sagardeep Bawa, vice president of the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA), North Delhi Municipal Corporation Medical College and Hindu Rao Hospital.