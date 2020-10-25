STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi senior doctors set to go on mass leave from October 27 if salary issue not resolved

They have also sought a permanent solution for handing over municipal health services to the Central Government is not decided.

Published: 25th October 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors of Hindu Rao have now gone on a hunger strike regarding the salary issue. (File Photo )

Doctors of Hindu Rao have now gone on a hunger strike regarding the salary issue. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI:  The senior doctors association of three Municipal Corporations has decided to go hold a mass protest on Monday over non-payment of salaries for three months and said that they would halt services indefinitely from Tuesday if the salary issue is not resolved. 

They have also sought a permanent solution for handing over municipal health services to the Central Government is not decided.

ALSO READ: Pending salaries: Doctors of North Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital go on indefinite hunger strike

“The authorities are to be held solely responsible for this unprecedented strike, as they are neither bothered about their doctors - so-called ‘Corona Warriors’ nor are they concerned about the patients and the general public who are suffering for no fault of theirs,” said the letter by Municipal Corporation Doctor’s Association, which was also sent to the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

ALSO WATCH:

Senior officials of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation said that the authorities are in touch with the doctors and the issue would be resolved.

“On Friday, the mayor met the doctors who are protesting. Requests were made to end the deadlock. Hopefully, the issue should end,” said an official of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NMC), started their indefinite hunger strike on Friday after the authorities failed to ensure timely release of pending salaries.

“Hunger strike is still continuing. No official has spoken with us,” said Dr Sagardeep Bawa, vice president of the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA), North Delhi Municipal Corporation Medical College and Hindu Rao Hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi hospitals Delhi doctors Delhi docs salary
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp