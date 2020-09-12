DIAL launches first Covid testing facility at airport for passengers

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), has launched India’s first on-site coronavirus testing laboratory today at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). DIAL has collaborated with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre - a Delhi-based laboratory, which is currently associated with Delhi government to test Covid-19 samples.

The facility ensures a safe journey of all passengers entering the city or scheduled for domestic connecting flights. The laboratory will have walk-in option to get the test conducted after landing at the Airport. However, International arrival passengers who would travel without a valid Covid negative certificate can opt for this facility online and book a slot in advance.

Passengers will have to provide with their details such as name, contact details and valid ID proof while applying online for this facility. They will also have an option to modify the slot in case they are not able to reach at the scheduled appointment time.Passengers belonging to the same family can book a single slot together online.

Results of samples collected at the laboratory will be declared within 4-6 hours to the incoming passengers. Until passengers are provided their test report, they will be isolated at the waiting lounge or may opt to stay in a hotel. In case of a positive result, passengers will be processed in line with applicable ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) protocols by the state authorities.