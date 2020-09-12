STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hateful content: Delhi Assembly panel summons Facebook India vice president

The committee proceedings have been held live twice during which Chadha has talked to various domain experts and activists over the complaints.

NEW DELHI: The Peace and Harmony Committee of the Delhi Assembly on Saturday summoned Facebook India MD Ajit Mohan following complaints that the social media giant allegedly bent rules on hate content to benefit the BJP.The committee, headed by AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, has prima facie found Facebook “complicit in Delhi riots of February 2020” on the premise of incriminatory material produced on record by the witnesses”. 

A report was published in the international media about the social media platform allegedly bending its rules on hate contents for the ruling BJP leaders. 

According to the chairman of the committee, the proceedings were initiated after he received multiple complaints alleging that despite Facebook’s comprehensive policies and regulations, it turned a blind eye to “mass manufacturing and propagation of vile, hateful communal content.”“Taking into account the gravity of the allegations, the Delhi Assembly’s committee has decided to delve into the issue to unravel plans of rabble-rousers who want to wreak havoc in the country, particularly in the NCT of Delhi,” the statement said. Last month, Facebook had said its platform prohibits hate speech and content that incites violence and these policies are enforced globally without regard to political affiliation.

