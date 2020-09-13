STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP government brings back doorstep delivery plan for services

According to the government, people wanting to avail the listed services at their doorstep can call 1076 or book online, besides visiting one of the 46 centres for spot-booking.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI:  Delhiites can now avail doorstep delivery of services such as those related to income certificates, driving license and water connections, as the AAP government has restarted its scheme, which was suspended for nearly five months due to the pandemic.

According to the government, people wanting to avail the listed services at their doorstep can call 1076 or book online, besides visiting one of the 46 centres for spot-booking. “We have started the doorstep delivery scheme.

It will take some time to stabilise since it was suspended for a considerable time during the lockdown. Currently, all the services are available, but people do not have proper information about it. We will launch a publicity campaign next week,” saidAAP’s Kailash Gahlot.

The services include issuance of caste certificates, domicile certificates, marriage certificates, sewer connections, duplicate ration cards and learner’s license among others. 

