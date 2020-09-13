STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Ashok Gehlot government changes school dress again, parents face the burden

Under normal circumstances, parents should be informed at least one year in advance for any change in uniform. 

Published: 13th September 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

JAIPUR : After changing the school curriculum and colour of the ‘saffron’ bicycles awarded to the students, the Ashok Gehlot government has changed the the uniforms for government school students in Rajasthan. About 77 lakh students will now have to get new uniforms as the state government claimed said that the colours of previous uniform, decided three year ago by the Vasundhara Raje government, had a political intent to divide the community. While it is not certain when schools will re-open due to the pandemic, the government’s decision to junk the earlier uniform will cost parents a huge sum of over `450 crores collectively. 

In 2017, the BJP government had introduced new school uniforms after a gap of almost 20 years which were identical to the RSS uniform.State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara claimed that many parents and students had complained that the uniform was intended to divide the community. “We have decided to change these uniforms as students should be kept away from any reflection of political ideology. But final decision on the recommendation of the Commitee will be taken after consulting the chief minister,” he added.

Education experts feel that there is lack of rules for school uniforms. Under normal circumstances, parents should be informed at least one year in advance for any change in uniform. Rajasthan has 75 lakh students in Government schools of which 41 lakhs are girls. According to estimates, the dress of each girl costs around 650 Rupees as a result 266 crores will have to be spent if these new dresses are to be created for the students. 

Many have questioned that when private schools are not allowed to change uniform in less than five years, why is the state government insisting on changing it within three years. “The government should be focusing more on improving the quality of education and ensuring better online education,” an expert said.
However, the real problem is for the parents who will have to get these new uniforms made. The parents had already been forced to spend a lot of money due to constant change in books, uniforms and other aspects of school education in the last few years due to political decisions.

The change in school uniforms will add to that burden.  “At a time when students are worried about missing classes because of lack of infrastructure for online education, a discussion on the colour of uniforms is untimely and inappropriate,” said Vipin Sharma, the Vice President of Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Teacher’s Union.

TAGS
Rajasthan school uniform colour Government school Ashok Gehlot government
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp