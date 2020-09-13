Ex-CBI chief Nageswara Rao faces flak for remarks on Swami Agnivesh’s death

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Several prominent personalities, including IPS officers and police associations, condemned the shocking remarks made by former CBI Director Nageswara Rao on the death of social worker Swami Agnivesh.

The Indian Police Foundation (IPF), a multidisciplinary think-tank based in Delhi, said Rao ‘desecrated’ the police uniform and ‘embarrassed’ the government with his ‘hate messages’.

Even as Rao’s tweets came under heavy criticism, the retired IPS officer continued to defend his remarks on Saturday. The IPF said, “Tweeting such hate messages by a retired officer posing as an IPS officer — he has desecrated the police uniform which he wore and embarrassed the government. He demoralises the entire police force in the country, especially the young officers.”

On Friday night, just hours after Agnivesh’s death, Rao put out a tweet that the death of activist Swami Agnivesh as ‘good riddance’ and claimed he did ‘enormous damage to Hinduism’. “My grievance against Yamaraj is why did he wait this long,” Rao further wrote.

ADG of Police in Chhatisgarh RK Vij criticised Rao’s tweet and said, “Insult to human life. Sad”. Another IPS officer Rakesh Balwal expressed shock over Rao’s tweet and wondered if Rao’s Twitter account had been hacked.

Balwal, posted with the National Investigation Agency in Jammu and Kashmir said, “No sane person can ever celebrate death, even if it’s of his worst adversary.”

Many called out Rao for spreading ‘hate’ and for misrepresenting Hinduism. Activist Rahul Easwar tweeted, “May Bhagwan Krishna save #Hindu & #Hindustan from #Hate Virus.”Historian Irfan Habib said Rao is a ‘disgrace’ and questioned what he would have done as a police officer.

“Can imagine what all you must have done as a police officer? Abusing the dead may be Hindutva but is certainly not Hinduism. Better late than never. Get yourself treated,” Habib said.

Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera also disapproved of Rao’s tweet.