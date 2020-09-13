STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

'Give us alternative house or we will die on railway tracks: Delhi Slum-dwellers

Slum dwellers plan to protest outside CM’s house over demolition

Published: 13th September 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of a slum near Azadpur Railway Station on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

NEW DELHI:  Residents of jhuggies in the city held are planning to stage a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence against the Supreme Court’s recent order to remove 48,000 slum clusters located along railway tracks in the national capital.

Panicked and anguished over the demolition order, residents asked where they are supposed to go now.  The Sunday Standard on Saturday visited slum areas on the railways land in Anand Parbat, Naraina Vihar, Jal Vihar and Nizamuddin to interact with residents who said they will not vacate unless given alternative. 
“First, give us an alternative house to stay and then, demolish this house, or we will take our lives on these railway tracks,” said Anandi, a slum-dweller of Madarasi Colony situated across the railways lines of Jal Vihar in Lajpat Nagar.

Anandi, who lives with her husband and two children in the slum, added: “I born and brought up here. Even we don’t want to live in this area surrounded by garbage but where are we supposed to go during this pandemic. If the government assures and give us an alternative land, we are ready to move out.” Seema, another Lajpat Nagar slum dweller, said: “During the Congress government, too, slums were demolished in the city, and people were shifted to Jangpura, then to Trilokpuri.

The government had assured us they would provide us with food, shelter and other amenities, but nothing happened. In the next three months, there will be winter. here Where will we go with small children?.” 
Seema works as a housemaid and her husband is a cab driver. The apex court has also barred other courts from passing a stay order on the demolition of the slums. The AAP government, however, has said it will file a review petition in the matter.

The Delhi government has also asked the railways not to demolish slums without providing alternative accommodation to the inhabitants in accordance with provisions of the Delhi Slum Rehabilitation Policy.
“The court should at least think of the pandemic. Many have died due to the Covid-19. These slums have protected us the deadly virus, so far,” said Indrani, who lives in a slum along the railway line of Nizamuddin. The 45-year-old housemaid in the locality is the sole earner of her family of five — three children, an octogenarian mother-in-law. With no earnings during the lockdown, Amudha had to sell her earrings and even ‘mangalsutra’ for survival. 

Large number of migrants from Tamil Nadu
Slum clusters situated on the railways land in Nizamuddin accommodate a large number of migrants are from Tamil Nadu.  They have been living here for more than four decades. According to the slum dwellers of Nizamuddin, Madrasi Colony and Shakur Basti and Naraina Vihar, more 1.5 lakh migrants from Tamil Nadu live in these clusters. According to the government, of 140 km-long railway track, 70 km of these tracks are occupied by 37 number of large jhuggi clusters. In total, there 48,000 JJ clusters situated along railways lines in the city.

TAGS
Delhi Delhi slums clum clearance Anand Parbat Naraina Vihar Jal Vihar Nizamuddin Slum demolition Supreme Court Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp