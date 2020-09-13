STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

In desert’s nothingness, this Rajasthani teacher writes lessons of life

Despite facing tough social norms, Barmer’s Geeta Solanki studied hard to become a teacher. Awarded this Teachers’ Day, she set up her school where half of the students are girls

Published: 13th September 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Geeta Solanki with her students planting a tree.

RAJASTHAN: Until some years ago, in the village of Geeta Solanki in Barmer, the desert zone of Rajasthan, girls were not expected to study beyond 8th standard. In Kawas village, about 30 km from Barmer city, things were made very clear for Geeta: she would get married after school. Each time Geeeta wished her teacher-father, she’d imagine herself in his position. She should study further, but how? The question lingered on, even as she got married.

It all flashed through her mind as she got up to receive the Teachers’ Day award from President Kovind a week ago. “I invited a lot of snide remarks when I tried to study further. My husband, a matriculate, stood by me,” recalls Geeta, who belongs to an OBC community. Bound by social norms, she had to do all the house chores and study in secret.

“From cooking and cleaning to walking miles for getting drinking water, to grazing the cattle — I did all the work that my in-laws expected me to do. Since I had to study in secret, I would spare some time and go to our farmland to study,” says Geeta. In 2004, she passed the 10th exams and got a job under the Shiksha Karmi scheme of the Rajasthan government – at a time when she was expecting her first child.

Then she completed her Senior Teaching Certificate degree, and was made a permanent teacher to educate children of her area. That was the bold new beginning. Initially, she taught children under the shade of trees. In her village in the first year itself, she had 55 students in her school. Finally, Geeta gathered courage to ask her father-in-law to provide her some land to set up a school.

By then, Geeta earned a monthly salary of Rs 1,200, and she gave her three-month wages to her father-in-law. In return, he agreed to give her 3-bigha land which the family owned to set up her school. In 2006, when Barmer suffered freak floods and Kawas was one of the worst-affected villages, Geeta faced her toughest challenge. “At least 15 of my students died in those floods and we all were devastated. Though my school remained flooded for more than a year, I started teaching my students in some Army tents gifted to our village,” she recalls.

“Since we had no books, I used to collect the wrappers of Parle-G biscuit packets to help my students learn the alphabets. The Unicef then stepped in to help us with books,” says Geeta. Today, her school — the Rajkiya Shikshakarmi Prathmik Vidyalaya – is a living monument to her efforts, perseverance and courage. Since 2015, about 80 students have taken admission every year and nearly half of them are girls.
Geeta has won the national award for ‘Innovation in Education’. She had to face three interviews in three different cities before she was finally chosen for the award.

“In government schools, we hardly have any funds for creative activities. To overcome this, I keep telling my students that ‘waste is best’. I encourage students to use the waste all around. We train them to create something useful out of waste material. Once they create something, students also learn to value and care for those things,” says Geeta. Geeta now earns a monthly salary of Rs 52,000, but her larger struggle continues. Since 2012, she has been demanding a road for her school, but has been unable to get one. Her greatest consolation is that she is not alone.

TAGS
Barmer Rajasthan Geeta Solanki Rajkiya Shikshakarmi Prathmik Vidyalaya
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp