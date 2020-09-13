Rape-accused former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati arrested for fraud

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Former minister and Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prajapati, who is accused of rape, was arrested by the Lucknow Police on Friday, in another case of cheating, criminal intimidation and forgery. The former minister is believed to be conniving with the rape survivor in getting the rape charges dropped against him.

The fresh case of cheating and fraud was lodged against Prajapati, the rape survivor, her daughter, and her unidentified accomplices by the woman’s former lawyer Dinesh Chandra Tripathi on Thursday. Tripathi had filed a complaint under charges of criminal intimidation, dishonesty, forgery for the purpose of cheating and fraudulently using a document.

The lawyer had also mentioned the connivance of the rape survivor with the rape accused leader in the case. He had alleged that Chitrakoot-based woman had accused Prajapati of raping her and molesting her daughter but later she turned hostile after allegedly receiving money, plots and houses from Prajapati.