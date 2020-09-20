34% of foodgrains allocated for migrant workers distributed

Kumar Vikram By

NEW DELHI: Only 34% of the total allocated foodgrains for stranded migrant laborers could actually be distributed to the needy till August 31, the government has admitted in Parliament. The Centre had allocated 8 lakh metric tons (MTs) foodgrains for stranded migrant laborers under the Atmanirbhar Bharat package. However, till August-end, only about 2.67 lakh MTs of foodgrains had been distributed under the scheme. Officials said about 2.67 crore persons received the foodgrain in the months of May and June.

There were many reports of stranded labors dying due to starvation during the months of May and June. A 60-year-old migrant worker died in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, reportedly due to starvation, on May 17. According to reports, he died three days after he began his journey home with a few family members from Maharashtra. Similarly, a chilling video went viral on social media on May 27 in which a toddler was seen tugging at a sheet partially covering the body of his mother at the Muzaffarpur railway station in Bihar.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs told Parliament earlier this week that there was no target fixed with regard to foodgrain distribution to migrants. Since no data on actual or estimated number of migrants/stranded migrants across the country was available with the Department of Consumer Affairs, an initial liberal estimate of about 8 crore migrants/stranded migrants was made, it said in reply to a Parliament question. The ministry said the Department had liberally allocated foodgrains to cover maximum migrants/stranded migrants — up to 10% of total 80 crore population covered under the National Food Security Act — and allocated about 4 lakh MT foodgrains per month, i.e., a total of about 8 lakh MT for a period of two months, May and June.

Officials said the responsibility of identification of beneficiaries under this scheme was entrusted with States and Union Territories. They initially indicated about 2.8 crore migrant population. Since the identification of migrants took substantial time, the Centre extended the distribution period up to August 31.

Lakhs of migrants returned to their home in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand and other states on foot, by trains, buses, trucks, auto rickshaws, pick-up vans and bicycles after the nationwide lockdown came into force. Without proper food or water, there were many reports of migrant labourers losing lives to hunger, dehydration, exhaustion and road accidents on the way or even after reaching home.