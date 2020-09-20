STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIMIM aligns with SJD in Bihar, Owaisi wants like-minded parties to join

Nitish Kumar, in a political alliance with the BJP, promotes only hatred and works against the minority.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi with SJD chief Devendar Yadav in Patna | pti

PATNA:  Days after the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) blew the bugle for the Bihar Assembly elections by announcing to field its candidates in 50 out of total 243 seats, party president Asaduddin Owaisi forged an alliance with Devendra Prasad Yadav’s Samajwadi Janata Dal (SJD) on Saturday.

Announcing the launch of the United Democratic Secular Alliance (UDSA), Owaisi vowed to rescue the state from the political dominance of the NDA and the grand alliance.

“Bihar needs a viable alternative government, and the UDSA will certainly provide it with the electoral blessings of lakhs of marginalised people, who have been exploited for political gains over the years,” Owaisi said.

Lashing out at the NDA and the GA, the AIMIM MP said there was no room for politics centered around a particular community in Bihar or other places.

“India can’t be a superpower without Bihar being developed on all fronts, as the state has always played a major role both in politics with the principal and national integration.

And the UDSA will explore the way to take Bihar again on the path of secular democratic developments,” he said.

Owaisi added that the UDSA is open to all like-minded parties, including the RJD, if they owe genuine concern for the state.

“Initially, other parties may mock or laugh at us, but we will prove how the people of the state are given a viable alternative in governance.

Nitish Kumar, in a political alliance with the BJP, promotes only hatred and works against the minority. He has betrayed the people who had voted against the BJP,” he said.

He said that the minority people are not electoral slaves of the NDA or the GA, which makes pseudo claims of being the champion of minorities. 

The AIMIM has one MLA from the Kishanganj assembly constituency from the Seemanchal area of Bihar. A day before the release of Assembly seats in Bihar, Owaisi had tweeted appealing to the people from the minority community to strengthen the majlis in Bihar.

