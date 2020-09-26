For how long will India be kept out of decision-making structures of UN, PM asks at UNGA session

Pushkar Banakar By

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a strong pitch for a greater role for India at the United Nations, asserting that for how long the country will be kept out of the world body’s decision making structure.

“The people of India have been waiting for a long time for the UN’s reformation process to complete. They are worried whether this process will ever reach its logical end. After all, how long India will be kept out of the decision making structures of the United Nations,” Modi said in his virtual address to the UN General Assembly’s 75th session.

Asking if the UN of 1945 is still relevant today, the Prime Minister said that though there was no World War III, there have been many other wars. “It cannot be denied that there have been many wars, civil wars and terror attacks have also taken place. In these wars and attacks, the people who were killed were human beings like you.”

Changes in appearance and arrangements are the need of the hour, Modi said. “When we were weak, we did not trouble the world. When we were strong, we didn’t become a burden on the world. Till when do we have to wait? The ideals of UN and India’s principles are similar. Vasudaiva Kutumbakam has echoed in the UN halls many a time. We are looking at an expanded role in the UN,” the Prime Minister said.

On Friday, Bhutan had endorsed permanent membership of G4 countries in the UNSC. Assuring the world that India will be an important player in helping the world beat the pandemic, the PM said that over 150 countries were sent essential medical supplies by Indian pharmaceutical companies during the pandemic.

“Our vaccine production will help in bringing the world out of the pandemic. We are moving towards phase III of clinical trials. We are increasing infrastructure and will help others increase it.”

VOTARY OF PEACE, Security

Modi said India will stand for peace, security and prosperity while opposing terror, drugs, trafficking

and illegal weapons. He urged the world to unite and dedicate themselves for the cause of world welfare.