Terrorism, clandestine nuclear trade Pakistan's 'only glory' for 70 years: India hits out at UN

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: India launched a scathing attack on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly hours after he raised the Kashmir issue saying that the union territory is an integral and inalienable part of India.

First Secretary in India’s Mission to the United Nations, Mijito Vinito, who had walked out of the hall while Khan’s video message was being played, presented India’s stand and said, “The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India. The rules and legislation brought in the Union Territory of J&K are strictly internal affairs of India.”

The Pakistan prime minister had said that Islamabad had always wanted a peaceful solution to the issue and to end the problem, India must rescind the measures it had taken on August 5, 2019.

“The only dispute left in Kashmir relates to the part of Kashmir that is still under illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pakistan to vacate all those areas that it is in illegal occupation of,” India said in its right to reply statement.

Hitting out at Khan, Vinito said that the UNGA had heard the incessant rant of someone who had nothing to show for himself and no reasonable suggestion to offer to the world.

“Instead, we saw lies, misinformation, warmongering, and malice spread through this Assembly. The words used today at this great Assembly by the leader of Pakistan demean the very essence of the United Nations,” he said and added that Khan was the same person who referred to Osama bin Laden as a martyr in his Parliament.

India exercised its Right of Reply after all the country speeches in the high-level debate of the 75th session of UNGA concluded on Friday. That is typically when countries start exercising the right to respond to the statements made by any other country against them.

New Delhi has used its right to reply for the third time in this session, the earlier two also being in response on Kashmir issue.

Continuing his attack on Khan, Vinito said that it was farfetched for a nation like Pakistan, which is deeply buried in medievalism, to understand the tenets of modern civilized society.

“The same leader who spewed venom today, admitted in 2019 in public in the US that his country still has about 30,000-40,000 terrorists who have been trained by Pakistan and have fought in Afghanistan and in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the country that has systematically cleansed its minorities including Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and others, through the abuse of its blasphemy laws and through forced religious conversions,” he said.

The Indian diplomat said that the only way for Pakistan to become a normal country is to abjure its financial and moral support to terrorism and stop misusing UN platforms to further its nefarious agenda.