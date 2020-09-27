STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal BJP changes tack: No mention of CAA, shifts focus to benefits of Farm Bills as poll strategy

The saffron party’s state leadership has decided to launch a counter campaign to describe the pros of the Bills during the festive season of Durga Puja and Diwali.

Published: 27th September 2020 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

KOLKATA: Facing aggressive attacks from the Trinamool Congress and Left Front-Congress alliance over the issue of farm Bills, BJP’s West Bengal unit has decided to pause its plan to build its divisive narrative during the upcoming festive season by highlighting the controversial CAA ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls.

The plan has been put on hold after the TMC launched an aggressive campaign highlighting how the Bills would affect the farmers.

The saffron party’s state leadership has decided to launch a counter-campaign to describe the pros of the Bills during the festive season of Durga Puja and Diwali. The BJP will carry out a slew of programmes in small towns and rural areas in the next week.

“Since our target audience are rural population, a majority of whom depend on agricultural, we will have to make them understand that the three agriculture reform bills will pave a new way for farmers for their betterment,” said a BJP leader.

The TMC has adopted a strategy to sharpen its attack on the BJP eyeing West Bengal’s 53 lakh farmer families who have their own land.

