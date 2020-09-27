STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Pro-governance 'Back to Village' programme in Jammu and Kashmir from October 2

The government has made it mandatory for carrying out at least two developmental works in every panchayat. It means that over 8,500 works will be taken up in J&K, which has 4,290 panchayats.

Published: 27th September 2020 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

The first phase of the B2V took place on June 20-27 last year and it was the first initiative when the government made it mandatory for officials to spend two days and a night in the villages.

The first phase of the B2V took place on June 20-27 last year and it was the first initiative when the government made it mandatory for officials to spend two days and a night in the villages.

SRI NAGAR:   After the successful conduct of two phases of the Back to Village (B2V) programme, the Jammu and Kashmir government is all set to launch a 10-day phase-III B2V from October 2 to bring governance to the doorsteps of the people in villages.

The third phase of the B2V programme, described by officials as a festival of development and democracy among the masses, has been improved to make it more effective and the government has earmarked over Rs 500 crore for undertaking developmental work.

The government has made it mandatory for carrying out at least two developmental works in every panchayat. It means that over 8,500 works will be taken up in J&K, which has 4,290 panchayats.

According to an official, if on an average Rs 10 lakh is spent on a single work, it means that about Rs 900 crore would be spent on undertaking developmental work under the B2V initiative.

“It is a huge developmental initiative as Rs 900 crore will be pumped into the economy,” he said.

Unlike in the past, officers will not decide what works are to be undertaken, it will be decided by the panchayats and the people.

The first phase of the B2V programme took place on June 20-27 last year and it was the first initiative when the government made it mandatory for officials to spend two days and a night in the villages.

For the first time, top bureaucrats, including principal secretaries, chief engineers, head of departments, who mostly don’t move out of civil secretariat, and deputy commissioners visited the villages, including remote ones and stayed with the villagers.

“Seeing the entire government machinery around them during the B2Vs programmes gave the masses a sense of belonging and they felt more close and more connected to the administration,” an official said.

It was the first major exercise without a political touch or connection and focused on emerging panchayats, collecting feedback on delivery of government programmes and getting a real-time assessment of the developmental needs of the villages.

Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal, who has been organising and coordinating the entire programme, told this newspaper that the entire B2V programme had been designed to foster a direct contact between the public and the government. Kansal said the third phase of B2V from October 2-12 was very important and significant.

“It will be an action programme that will build on and resolve the issues raised in the first two editions of the B2V held in 2019. The introduction of an extended campaign in the shape of a Jan Abhiyan was an important innovation this year,” he said.

With people pressing for follow-up action to their grievances in the first two B2V programmes, the government realised that public issues cannot be addressed in two days and designed a 21-day pre-B2V called the Jan Abhihyan.

In the Jan Abhiyan, which started on September 10, district collectors listen to public complaints from 10 to 11.30 am daily and on Wednesdays, officials go to block headquarters to listen to public grievances.

“In these 21 days, we will try to issue as many certificates, income certificates, SC, STC, ALC, EWS, domicile, pension documents, scholarships, Aadhaar cards, KCC, gold cards, J&K health scheme cards, PMAY sanctions etc ,” an official said.

He said during the Jan Abhiyan it was being ascertained if schemes such as the Ayushman Bharat, PM Kisan Yojana, scholarships and pension schemes are actually reaching the people and that the beneficiaries are getting the benefits.

According to Kansal, the B2Vs and Jan Abhiyan have ensured that the voices of the people are heard and their complaints acted upon. He said B2V phase III would focus on ensuring that action has been taken and public grievances addressed.

It would also focus on public delivery. Kansal said the long term plan was to institutionalise the innovations such as the Jan Abhiyan and to make B2V a regular affair.

“The idea is to not just break barriers between the people and the government but to also give grassroots development a real impetus,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi twice mentioned the B2V programmes. In one of his Mann ki baat programmes last year, the PM called the B2V as festival of development, public participation and public awareness. He made a mention of B2V again in his Independence Day speech this year.

More from The Sunday Standard.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir J&K Back to village programme back to village programme
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp