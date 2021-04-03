STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

India records 89,129 Covid-19 cases, biggest one-day spike since late September

714 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the highest since October 21 when 717 fatalities were reported.

Published: 03rd April 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

A health worker, wearing PPE kit, conducts COVID-19 test of a person at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: As many as 89,129 new Covid-19 were reported in the country on Saturday, the highest daily rise in around six-and-halfmonths, taking the total tally of infections to over 1.23 crore and total death toll to 1,64,110 with 714 fatalities being reported on a single day. Over 81 per cent of the total infections reported on Saturday were from just eight states — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

According to the union health ministry, ten districts — Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Bengaluru Urban, Aurangabad, Delhi, Ahmednagar and Nanded — account for 50 per cent of the total active caseload of the country.

The increase in cases reported on Saturday was the highest since September 20 last year when 92,605 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours and the jump in fatalities reported on Saturday was the highest since October 21.

READ HERE | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray warns of shortage of health facilities, says lockdown can not be ruled out

The number of daily cases peaked in September last year with 97,894 infections being reported on the 17th day of the month, after which there was a gradual decline in cases. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 24,69,59,192 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to April 2 with 10,46,605 of them being tested on Friday.

Maharashtra has registered a nine-fold jump, the maximum increase in the number of active cases in the last two months. In percentage terms, Punjab has reported the maximum increase in active cases. Five states — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab — cumulatively account for 77.3 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

Maharashtra alone accounts for 59.36 per cent of the total active caseload of the country. Twelve states — Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala — are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases. India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,15,69,241 with 44,202 recoveries being registered in a day. The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 7.3 crore mark which includes over 6 crore first doses, while the second dose numbers are also nearing the 1 crore mark.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Covaxin Covishield corona vaccine
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp