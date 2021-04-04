STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP alleges BJP-ruled civic body running ‘parking’ mafia 

AAP alleges BJP-ruled civic body running 'parking' mafia

Published: 04th April 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday opposed the Bhartiya Janata Party ruled South Delhi Municipal Council (SDMC) proposal to increase the surface-level parking rates by 100 percent- from Rs 20 per hour to Rs 40 per hour. 

National spokesperson Atishi stated that the BJP-ruled MCD is “looting” people by bringing new proposals and all this money goes in the pockets of BJP leaders. “The standing Committee of SDMC has released a proposal to increase the surface parking rates by an appalling rate of 100%.

This means, when people like us visit any marketplaces, malls, or metro stations, with our vehicles and wish to park them, we will have to pay double than that of the existing parking rates if this is notified and approved,” said the AAP MLA.

Linking it with the civic body polls next year, the AAP stated that the same BJP-ruled MCD came up policies to impose professional taxes, raise the rate of property taxes, and increased the rate of tax for property transfer by 1 per cent and that the saffron outfit is doing so out of fear of clear wipe-out in the elections. 

“We want them to take back this recommendation, and the SDMC must not approve it, for it shall be extremely upsetting for the people of Delhi,” said the MLA. The AAP has been cornering the BJP from past several months on various issues. After the recently concluded five ward civic body by-poll the BJP was unable to win even a single seat while AAP won four out of five, which has given a major boost to the party. 

