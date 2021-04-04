Mitti Satyagraha for farmers to reach Delhi on April 5-6

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: People across the country have started ‘Mitti Satyagraha’, a national collective effort, of various people’s organisations committed to supporting the farmers’ protests and their demands to repeal the laws. It would reach Delhi borders on April 5-6 after covering Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana.

Multiple yatras have started from Mumbai, Bhadwani and Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, Champaran in Bihar, Bhubaneswar in Odisha, Varanasi, Bellary in Karnataka, and Amritsar in Punjab. Activist Syeda Hameed at a press conference on Saturday said, “These fistfuls of soil has come from across the country. This soil is not of corporates.”

Activist Shabnam Hasmi talking about the journey of the satyagraha said, “It started with the idea of Mahatma Gandhi’s historic salt march. SImilarly, the Mitti Satyagra is contesting the anti-farmer laws. This soil is being sold to corporates. The movement will defend India’s soil,” she said at the press meet.

Delhi groups had organised three yatras on April 2 and collected soil from areas like 11 murti, Gandhi Smriti, Boat Club, Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street Police Station, Shahidi Park, Khooni Darwaza, Nahar Singh Memorial, Kashmere Gate and Red Fort.

Along with this mitti has also been collected from Mustafabad, Shri Ram Colony, Mangolpuri, Gurmandi, Kusumpur Pahadi, Vasant Kunj, Savitri Nagar, Lal Gumband Camp, Begumpur, Seemapuri, Khadda colony, Jaitpur, Ambedkar Bhawan, Dwarka, Dhobi Ghat, Batla House, Jamia Millia Islamia.