STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

PM’s insult shield to counter Didi’s bribe barb

Mamata accuses BJP of paying public to attend rallies, Modi hits back saying allegation belittles voters of Bengal

Published: 04th April 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a roadshow to support BJP’s North Howrah candidate Umesh Rai on Saturday

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were locked in a war of words on Saturday. The heavyweights addressed rallies in Hooghly’s Tarakeshwar constituency and in the district of South 24 Parganas. Both places are known as the ruling party’s strongholds. Mamata alleged BJP is handing money to those who attending the saffron camp’s rallies. Modi accused her of ‘insulting’ the people of the state. “The BJP is spreading money to buy votes. They are giving `500 for attending rallies,’’ said Mamata in Tarakeshwar.

At a gathering in Haripal where former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta is contesting from, Modi said: “Didi is saying we are paying money to those coming to our rallies. Have you (the audience) come here for money? Her statement says that the people of Bengal can be sold just for Rs 500. Isn’t this insulting the people of Bengal?” Reiterating her displeasure over the role of the Election Commission and central forces, Mamata said: “The central force is acting at the behest of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at a
rally in South 24 Parganas district’s
Canning | pti/ Bibhash Lodh

In Nandigram, they visited villages late at night a day before polls and threatened to abduct women and girls. Now, BJP is bringing in goons from outside, who are entering the villages in police uniform and threatening voters. Election Commission is sitting idle and taking no action.’’ Taking a jibe at Mamata’s allegations against the Commission, central forces and her ‘Khela Hobe’ (game on) slogan, Modi said: “Pointing a finger at the umpire repeatedly in a cricket match indicates that something is wrong with your skills as a player. Didi, khela sesh (game is over).

The first two phases reflected what will be the result on May 2.’’ Referring to Mamata’s allegation of misrule in BJP-led Uttar Pradesh, Modi raised questions on her stand on women’s safety in West Bengal. “I tried to set 1,000 fast-track courts for speedy trials related to cases of heinous crimes against women, but you didn’t allow it in Bengal. We wanted to set up anti-trafficking unit in every district, you did not respond,’’ the PM said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Mamata Banerjee West Bengal
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp