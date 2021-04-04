PM’s insult shield to counter Didi’s bribe barb

Pranab Mondal By

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were locked in a war of words on Saturday. The heavyweights addressed rallies in Hooghly’s Tarakeshwar constituency and in the district of South 24 Parganas. Both places are known as the ruling party’s strongholds. Mamata alleged BJP is handing money to those who attending the saffron camp’s rallies. Modi accused her of ‘insulting’ the people of the state. “The BJP is spreading money to buy votes. They are giving `500 for attending rallies,’’ said Mamata in Tarakeshwar.

At a gathering in Haripal where former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta is contesting from, Modi said: “Didi is saying we are paying money to those coming to our rallies. Have you (the audience) come here for money? Her statement says that the people of Bengal can be sold just for Rs 500. Isn’t this insulting the people of Bengal?” Reiterating her displeasure over the role of the Election Commission and central forces, Mamata said: “The central force is acting at the behest of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at a

rally in South 24 Parganas district’s

Canning | pti/ Bibhash Lodh

In Nandigram, they visited villages late at night a day before polls and threatened to abduct women and girls. Now, BJP is bringing in goons from outside, who are entering the villages in police uniform and threatening voters. Election Commission is sitting idle and taking no action.’’ Taking a jibe at Mamata’s allegations against the Commission, central forces and her ‘Khela Hobe’ (game on) slogan, Modi said: “Pointing a finger at the umpire repeatedly in a cricket match indicates that something is wrong with your skills as a player. Didi, khela sesh (game is over).

The first two phases reflected what will be the result on May 2.’’ Referring to Mamata’s allegation of misrule in BJP-led Uttar Pradesh, Modi raised questions on her stand on women’s safety in West Bengal. “I tried to set 1,000 fast-track courts for speedy trials related to cases of heinous crimes against women, but you didn’t allow it in Bengal. We wanted to set up anti-trafficking unit in every district, you did not respond,’’ the PM said.