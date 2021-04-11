STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Bengal poll booth violence: Modi-Mamata exchange barbs over lives lost in CISF firing

PM terms incident fallout of TMC’s culture of hooliganism; CM alleges conspiracy, seeks Amit Shah’s resignation

Published: 11th April 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

(L) A BJP supporter during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election campaign at Dumurjola stadium in Howrah and (R) Mamata Banerjee during a rally in Cooch Behar. (Photos | PTI)

(L) A BJP supporter during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election campaign at Dumurjola stadium in Howrah and (R) Mamata Banerjee during a rally in Cooch Behar. (Photos | PTI)

NORTH DINAJPUR: The death of four persons in firing by Central security forces near a polling booth in the northern part of the state didn’t take long to snowball into a full-blown war of words between the two major rivals in the West Bengal Assembly elections. TMC and BJP blamed each other, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the exchange of verbals.

A security personnel takes a senior citizen to a polling booth in Howrah

Addressing a rally in Siliguri, the biggest city in north Bengal, Modi hit out at Mamata, describing the incident as a fallout of the TMC’s “culture of hooliganism” and accusing her of inciting violence. In retaliation, Mamata alleged that the Central forces opened fire without provocation and termed it a “pre-planned” move. She also demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and called him “the conspirator”.

“What happened in Cooch Behar is very unfortunate. My condolences are with the family members of those who died. Didi and her goons have become jittery, seeing people supporting BJP. Seeing her era coming to an end, Didi has stooped to this level. But this won’t work. I urge the Election Commission to take stern action against the guilty. Inciting people against Central forces and creating hindrances in the poll process won’t save Didi.’’

 Prime Minister Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee
during poll campaign on Saturday | PTI, Bibhash Lodh

The chief minister was served a notice by the Election Commission for her statement against the Central forces. While addressing rallies, Mamata had on several occasions accused the forces deployed on poll duty of acting on instructions of BJP and Shah. She had also asked women voters to surround the Central force personnel if they stopped them from casting votes.

Referring to that call, Modi said: “Can you imagine a head of the state asking voters to gherao Central forces?’’  Refuting to accept the self-defence theory of the forces, Mamata said, “I believe this incident is pre-planned. Home Minister Amit Shah is responsible for this and he himself is the conspirator.”

CAPF ‘intimidation' raised in reply to EC

The chief minister was served a notice by the Election Commission for her statement against the Central forces.

While addressing rallies, Mamata had on several occasions accused the forces deployed on poll duty of acting on instructions of BJP and Shah. She had also asked women voters to surround the Central force personnel if they stopped them from casting votes.

Referring to that call, Modi said: “Can you imagine a head of the state asking voters to gherao Central forces?’’  

Meanwhile, defending her remarks on Central armed police forces, Banerjee is learnt to have told the Election Commission on Saturday that she has the highest regard for CAPF but there have been serious allegations against them of intimidating and influencing the electorate to cast their vote for a particular political party

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal CISF firing Bengal polls Bengal assembly elections PM Modi Mamata Banerjee BJP TMC
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp