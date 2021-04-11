STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre mismanaged COVID situation, says Sonia Gandhi

As the principal opposition party, it’s our responsibility to raise issues and push the government to move away from PR tactics and act in the interest of the people.

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Accusing the Centre of ‘mismanaging’ the Covid situation and creating a vaccine shortage in the country by exporting it, Congress president Sonia Gandhi called for cancelling all public gatherings and poll rallies in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Addressing a virtual meeting on Saturday with the chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states and ministers of the party in states where it is in power in alliance with others, she said the priority should be to test, track and vaccinate.

ALSO READ | Sonia Gandhi reviews efforts to tackle COVID-19 in Congress-ruled states

“Covid is surging. As the principal opposition party, it’s our responsibility to raise issues and push the government to move away from PR tactics and act in the interest of the people. Therefore, there must be transparency. Governments must reveal the actual numbers of infections and deaths across states, whether Congress ruled or otherwise,” she said.

“Mass gatherings for elections and religious events have accelerated Covid for which all of us are responsible to some extent. We need to accept this responsibility and keep the interest of the nation above our own,” Sonia Gandhi said. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel were also present.

