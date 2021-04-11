STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Police asks AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to join investigation for threat to religious leader

Khan has filed the complaint against Narsinghanand after a video circulated on social media where the religious leader was seen uttering blasphemous words against Islam.

Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan

Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has summoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly threatening Dasna temple’s head priest Yati Narasinganand Saraswati. 

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Khan earlier this week at the Parliament Street Police Station under IPC section 153A and 506 for hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity between religious groups. 

Earlier, an FIR against Narsinghanand was registered on Saturday on a complaint from Khan for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims. Khan has filed the complaint against Narsinghanand after a video circulated on social media where the religious leader was seen uttering blasphemous words against Islam. The video was purportedly shot during an event at the Press Club.

Khan in a tweet said that he had come to Jamia Nagar police station to file a complaint against the priest. He has also updated a video demanding to file FIR and take action against Narashinganand. Taking suo moto cognizance of the video and the tweet, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Khan on Sunday for allegedly threatening Narsinghanand.

The case was registered under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Eish Singhal said, “We have issued a notice to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to join investigation in FIR lodged against him in parliament street.”  The Delhi Police on Friday has also summoned Narsinghanand Saraswati to join the investigation.

