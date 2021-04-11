Election Commission to cancel poll rallies if COVID norms violated

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Election Commission has flagged instances of star campaigners and political leaders campaigning without masks, and warned it will not hesitate to ban rallies if Covid guidelines issued by it last year are breached.

In a letter to leaders of all recognised political parties on Friday, the poll panel said, “It is widely known that in the recent weeks, Covid cases are being reported in larger numbers. However, instances of election meetings/campaigns have come to the notice of the commission, where norms of social distancing, wearing of masks have been flouted.”

The letter pointed out instances of star campaigners and leaders or candidates not observing Covid-19 protocols.

“By doing so, the candidates are exposing themselves as well as the public attending such election meetings to the grave danger of the infection,” the letter said. In cases of breach, the EC said it will “not hesitate in banning public meetings, rallies of defaulting candidates, campaigners or leaders without any further reference”.